Southeast students recall experiences, look to future

As family, friends and well-wishers gathered Saturday for the spring commencement ceremony, graduation candidates looked back on their time at Southeast Missouri State University and anticipated where their lives are taking them.
Three students who received diplomas Saturday recently returned from an experience they said they would never forget.
Brianna McCarter, Helen Nichols and Tracie Beard traveled to Iquique, Chile, from April 3 through May 8 to student teach at Eaglesï¿½ College.
McCarter of Oï¿½Fallon, Missouri, has a degree in special education and said in Chile they ï¿½definitelyï¿½ do things differently.
ï¿½It was nice to see a wide variety of strategies being used, and it was also exciting to take what we learned and bring it back to our classrooms here,ï¿½ she said.
Special-education major Nichols ï¿½ originally from Ballwin, Missouri ï¿½ said she was privileged with the opportunity to work with students in ï¿½all different gradesï¿½ on the trip.
Nichols said she was able to witness many different language abilities and help the students when needed.
ï¿½My only other trip out of the country was Mexico, and that was definitely nothing like this,ï¿½ Nichols said.
Originally from Iuka, Illinois, early-childhood education major Beard said she worked with students who were learning English as their second language.
She said it was ï¿½kind of a challenge,ï¿½ but she enjoyed talking to them in English because they would be able to understand what she was saying.
ï¿½This is my first trip out of the country, so it was definitely something to remember,ï¿½ Beard said.
Nichols said it was fun to ï¿½step into the classroom halfway around the worldï¿½ and still feel the passion of teaching.
McCarter, Nichols and Beard were among the 1,444 students receiving diplomas Saturday during Southeastï¿½s spring commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center.
Also in attendance Saturday was Cape Girardeau native Taylor Marsyla, 24, who graduated with two degrees ï¿½ vocal music performance and vocal music education.
Marsyla said he began his college experience at another university, but ï¿½just didnï¿½t like it,ï¿½ so he made the switch to Southeast.
ï¿½I wanted to come back home,ï¿½ he said.
Marsyla said he was the baritone lead in two operas, which was ï¿½pretty cool,ï¿½ in addition to having the opportunity to student teach at his high school. He was also a private voice teacher and taught singing lessons.
When asked what capacity the Southeast River Campus played in his educational career, Marsyla said he ï¿½pretty much lived there.ï¿½
ï¿½I fell asleep in a practice room once, while preparing for finals, playing the piano and trying to get ready for the proficiency and singing,ï¿½ he said.
Marsyla looked back at some of his favorite productions at Southeast and said one production, an opera, stands out from the rest: ï¿½Il Campanello.ï¿½
He said it was a great experience because he had three costume changes and portrayed four characters ï¿½ with different accents ï¿½ all while singing.
As for the future, Marsyla has an interview lined up, but still wants to teach during the school year.
Marsyla said he wants to try performing over the summer by finding ï¿½small gigsï¿½ to widen his horizon, since he also has a performance degree.
ï¿½Iï¿½m about moving to the ï¿½big city,ï¿½ï¿½ he said. ï¿½My sister lives in Boston. I have a bunch of job applications out there.ï¿½
Jose Alpizar, 21, who portrayed Bert in Southeastï¿½s recent production of ï¿½Mary Poppins,ï¿½ graduated Saturday with a BFA in Musical Theater. He said his favorite accomplishment at Southeast is being the first-generation college graduate in his family, with parents originally from Costa Rica.
ï¿½Iï¿½m the first person in my family to be graduating from an American university,ï¿½ Alpizar said.
He plans on traveling to New York in July with ï¿½An American Heroï¿½ ï¿½ a musical co-written by Southeast graduate Cody Cole and Kenneth L. Stilson, chairman of the Conservatory of Theatre and Dance ï¿½ where he will be making his ï¿½debutï¿½ as a performer.
In the fall, heï¿½s performing in ï¿½West Side Storyï¿½ in Virginia, before moving to New York in January.
Mackenzie Albers ï¿½ originally from the St. Louis area ï¿½ graduated Saturday with a degree in biology, wildlife and conservation. She officially starts her new career at Monsanto at 8 a.m. Monday in St. Louis.
After applying for three jobs, Albers said the next day she received a phone call, found out she had a second interview, which was then followed immediately by getting hired.
ï¿½I have all the qualifications,ï¿½ Albers said. ï¿½They wanted someone who had a masterï¿½s, but I had a lot of experience.ï¿½
Albers said she was part of a class on the campus of Southeast that worked in a greenhouse with the Biology Department and she ï¿½really enjoyed that.ï¿½
She said her goal for going to college was to eventually get a job where she could enjoy the outdoors.
ï¿½I feel that wildlife and conservation was a good step towards that,ï¿½ Albers said.
During the morning ceremony for students in the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Health and Human Services, Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt spoke on the importance of community involvement and citizenship.
ï¿½Letï¿½s work together,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Be engaged and involved in your community. Volunteer for a cause that you believe in. Vote. Read up on candidates; just donï¿½t run against me,ï¿½ he said.
