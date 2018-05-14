Southeast students recall experiences, look to future

As family, friends and well-wishers gathered Saturday for the spring commencement ceremony, graduation candidates looked back on their time at Southeast Missouri State University and anticipated where their lives are taking them.

Three students who received diplomas Saturday recently returned from an experience they said they would never forget.

Brianna McCarter, Helen Nichols and Tracie Beard traveled to Iquique, Chile, from April 3 through May 8 to student teach at Eaglesï¿½ College.

McCarter of Oï¿½Fallon, Missouri, has a degree in special education and said in Chile they ï¿½definitelyï¿½ do things differently.

ï¿½It was nice to see a wide variety of strategies being used, and it was also exciting to take what we learned and bring it back to our classrooms here,ï¿½ she said.

Special-education major Nichols ï¿½ originally from Ballwin, Missouri ï¿½ said she was privileged with the opportunity to work with students in ï¿½all different gradesï¿½ on the trip.

Nichols said she was able to witness many different language abilities and help the students when needed.

ï¿½My only other trip out of the country was Mexico, and that was definitely nothing like this,ï¿½ Nichols said.

Originally from Iuka, Illinois, early-childhood education major Beard said she worked with students who were learning English as their second language.

She said it was ï¿½kind of a challenge,ï¿½ but she enjoyed talking to them in English because they would be able to understand what she was saying.

ï¿½This is my first trip out of the country, so it was definitely something to remember,ï¿½ Beard said.

Nichols said it was fun to ï¿½step into the classroom halfway around the worldï¿½ and still feel the passion of teaching.

McCarter, Nichols and Beard were among the 1,444 students receiving diplomas Saturday during Southeastï¿½s spring commencement ceremonies at the Show Me Center.

Also in attendance Saturday was Cape Girardeau native Taylor Marsyla, 24, who graduated with two degrees ï¿½ vocal music performance and vocal music education.

Marsyla said he began his college experience at another university, but ï¿½just didnï¿½t like it,ï¿½ so he made the switch to Southeast.

ï¿½I wanted to come back home,ï¿½ he said.

Marsyla said he was the baritone lead in two operas, which was ï¿½pretty cool,ï¿½ in addition to having the opportunity to student teach at his high school. He was also a private voice teacher and taught singing lessons.

When asked what capacity the Southeast River Campus played in his educational career, Marsyla said he ï¿½pretty much lived there.ï¿½

ï¿½I fell asleep in a practice room once, while preparing for finals, playing the piano and trying to get ready for the proficiency and singing,ï¿½ he said.