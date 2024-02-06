During the past spring semester, Southeast Missouri State University students were given the opportunity to explore real-life challenges, reaching creative solutions to restore and redevelop historic buildings.

Steven Hoffman’s Historic Preservation-Based Economic Revitalization class created feasibility assessments of a one-story brick building at 101 William St. in downtown Cape Girardeau as part of a semester-long group project.

A feasibility assessment evaluates a historic building for economic use and creates a proposal for redeveloping the structure, Hoffman said. During th project, historic-preservation students coordinated with construction-management students to visualize their proposal and create a multidisciplinary team, he said.

Students were separated into three groups, with five students in each group, historic preservation junior Madelyn Brown said. While the mid-semester transition to remote learning posed a challenge, Brown said it helped students find more creative ways of communicating. Students used Zoom, Microsoft Teams and GroupMe to coordinate plans for the building.

Brown, whose group proposed the space be turned into a brewery, said the project was a unique experience to go beyond the classroom into real-world experience. By coordinating with both construction management students and local professionals, she said the project simulated workplace collaboration experiences.