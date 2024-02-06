How can foot traffic be increased in downtown Cape Girardeau?

That’s a question Southeast Missouri State University students raced to solve Saturday while competing at the university’s first Blue Hack.

Modeled after IBM’s internal Blue Hack competition, the hackathon challenges participants to solve a community problem while working collaboratively with their peers. During Saturday’s event, students discussed solutions to creating more traffic to and through downtown Cape Girardeau.

Fourteen students, divided into six teams, competed at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau, Small Business & Technology Development Center (SBTDC) director Jakob Pallesen said. The competition began at 8 a.m. and lasted through the afternoon, with pitch presentations beginning around 4 p.m. Teams began by brainstorming solutions, using Catapult’s mobile whiteboards and stacks of colorful sticky notes to chart out ideas. They then focused their ideas and crafted a pitch that would be presented to a panel of “sharks,” a reference to the entrepreneurship television show “Shark Tank.” Each team was given five minutes to present their solution, with five minutes also being allotted for questions.

Sophomores Abigail Jeschke and Bailey Bremer spent the competition drafting a plan for a downtown event center. The building, they said, would connect Century Casino and downtown Cape Girardeau, bringing together the two geographical locations and the target audiences they serve.

Other pitches focused on bringing Southeast students to downtown businesses or involving Old Town Cape in creating an increase in traffic.