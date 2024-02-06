Southeast students, alumni gather to perform at Spring Into Dance

About 100 people turned out for Spring Into Dance 2017's Sunday performance at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.
The showcase ran from Thursday to Sunday's 2 p.m. performance, and included student and alumni performers, as well as special guest artist Cesar G. Salinas.
Hilary Peterson, the showcase's artistic coordinator and choreographer of the piece "The Crossing," said she was thrilled with the students' accomplishments.
"I'm excited by the technical level, the execution the dancers present. It's fantastic," Peterson said of the students.
She said watching the program grow semester after semester and watching the talent of the students is gratifying.
"I'm excited by the variety they're exhibiting as well," which comes from their technical prowess, she said.
Peterson said one dancer in her piece, Emilia Schempp, trained in ballet before joining Southeast's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and her range was evident during the showcase.
"She dances en pointe to open Act II, and in the ballet piece, she is light, airy," Peterson said, while in "The Crossing," Schempp performed the more hard-hitting, modern dance with equal aplomb.
Peterson said all the students are well versed in dance styles from jazz to tap to modern to classical ballet, even a little hip-hop influence.
"That our students can go between so seamlessly and confidently is really a testament to our students' hard work," she said.
Act I's opening piece, "Seh Boom Bleh," was choreographed by Cesar Salinas, artistic assistant for Giordano Dance Chicago. The piece, partially funded by a Missouri Arts Council grant, featured nine dancers and a program created by Salinas set to Bobby McFerrin's song "Invocation."
The first act also featured "Defective Detectives," "Communion," "About Nothing" and "A Study in Tapestry."
Five Southeast alumni who now are dancing professionally performed as part of the showcase.
Zak McMahon, from the class of 2014, choreographed and on Thursday and Friday performed "Fragmented," set to "Solo Dolo" by Kid Cudi. McMahon, who resides in Chicago, is a company member with Chicago Dance Crash.
On Saturday, Riley James (2016), Carrie Kesler (2013) and Thomas Proctor (2013) performed "Sanctuary," choreographed by Amy Coyle (2015). James dances with Ashleyliane Dance Company and teaches dance. Kesler is a dance teacher and choreographer who dances professionally with Ashleyliane. Proctor is a dance educator at The Grand Center Arts Academy in St. Louis.
Kelcey Matheny (2013) danced in "Out of the Orange Colored Sky" Sunday, choreographed by Justin Boccitto.
Peterson said the spring concert is bittersweet for her, as students are performing one last time before graduation, but knowing how much they've grown over their four years at Southeast is wonderful.
Peterson said she was glad alumni were able to come and perform for the students.
"Kelcey Matheny is in New York now, and this is the first time I've seen her perform since four years ago when she graduated," Peterson said.
"I'm gratified they came back. They're excited by the invitation, and it's good for our students to see them perform, too," Peterson added.
