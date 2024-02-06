Southeast students, alumni gather to perform at Spring Into Dance

About 100 people turned out for Spring Into Dance 2017's Sunday performance at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The showcase ran from Thursday to Sunday's 2 p.m. performance, and included student and alumni performers, as well as special guest artist Cesar G. Salinas.

Hilary Peterson, the showcase's artistic coordinator and choreographer of the piece "The Crossing," said she was thrilled with the students' accomplishments.

"I'm excited by the technical level, the execution the dancers present. It's fantastic," Peterson said of the students.

She said watching the program grow semester after semester and watching the talent of the students is gratifying.

Dancers perform "Seh Boom Bleh" during Spring Into Dance on Sunday at the Bedell Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"I'm excited by the variety they're exhibiting as well," which comes from their technical prowess, she said.

Peterson said one dancer in her piece, Emilia Schempp, trained in ballet before joining Southeast's Conservatory of Theatre and Dance, and her range was evident during the showcase.

"She dances en pointe to open Act II, and in the ballet piece, she is light, airy," Peterson said, while in "The Crossing," Schempp performed the more hard-hitting, modern dance with equal aplomb.

Peterson said all the students are well versed in dance styles from jazz to tap to modern to classical ballet, even a little hip-hop influence.

"That our students can go between so seamlessly and confidently is really a testament to our students' hard work," she said.

Act I's opening piece, "Seh Boom Bleh," was choreographed by Cesar Salinas, artistic assistant for Giordano Dance Chicago. The piece, partially funded by a Missouri Arts Council grant, featured nine dancers and a program created by Salinas set to Bobby McFerrin's song "Invocation."