NewsMarch 29, 2022

Southeast student wins Red Cross award

Jackson native Kate Appleman, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, is hard at work this week at the school's recreation center, helping coordinate current Greek Week blood drive efforts, which run through Wednesday. Appleman has organized or participated in 23 local blood drives to-date...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Kate Appelman of Jackson, winner of the Youth Impact Award from American Red Cross, Missouri/Arkansas region.
Kate Appelman of Jackson, winner of the Youth Impact Award from American Red Cross, Missouri/Arkansas region.Submitted

Jackson native Kate Appleman, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, is hard at work this week at the school's recreation center, helping coordinate current Greek Week blood drive efforts, which run through Wednesday.

Appleman has organized or participated in 23 local blood drives to-date.

Her activity has earned her Youth Impact Award recognition from American Red Cross, Missouri-Arkansas region.

In a statement, ARC noted Appleman's "exemplary efforts to encourage other students to volunteer by establishing clubs in local high schools."

Appleman told the Southeast Missourian, "No matter how big or small the contribution is to any organization, it does matter. This award allowed me to see I have made an impact."

Appleman graduated from Notre Dame Regional High School and will graduate this spring from SEMO.

In addition to her biomedical science studies, the 22-year-old has worked for the past year as a part-time SoutheastHEALTH surgical care assistant.

Twin effects of the pandemic and inclement weather have caused the cancellation of many blood drives nationally, leading ARC to declare a national blood emergency in January for the first time since the organization's founding in 1881.

"It has been a real struggle to get donors," conceded Appleman, who said the actual process of donation is relatively quick.

"One of the main concerns is the needle, yes. We try to blunt the fear by reminding donors of the impact they're making. It's a five-to-10-minute process, typically, having a needle in the arm. Every time you do this, you're potentially saving up to three lives. You can give as often as six times a year or every 56 days."

Appleman has been around health care all her young life -- parents Jeff and Kathy Appleman are podiatric surgeons in Cape Girardeau.

Kate said she vividly recalls accompanying her parents to their medical office and personally helping out where she could since she was a child.

Appleman said she plans to wait a year after May's SEMO commencement before applying to medical school, where her current intention is to specialize in cardiology.

"My family has struggled with heart disease, which is one of the leading causes of death in the world," she said.

Appleman said in the anticipated gap year between college and med school, she plans to pursue master's degree work and will continue working at SoutheastHEALTH and with the Southeast Missouri/Northeast Arkansas (SEMO NEAR) chapter of the Red Cross, where she serves as secretary for the Board of directors.

