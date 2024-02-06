Southeast student wins Red Cross award

Jackson native Kate Appleman, a senior at Southeast Missouri State University, is hard at work this week at the school's recreation center, helping coordinate current Greek Week blood drive efforts, which run through Wednesday.

Appleman has organized or participated in 23 local blood drives to-date.

Her activity has earned her Youth Impact Award recognition from American Red Cross, Missouri-Arkansas region.

In a statement, ARC noted Appleman's "exemplary efforts to encourage other students to volunteer by establishing clubs in local high schools."

Appleman told the Southeast Missourian, "No matter how big or small the contribution is to any organization, it does matter. This award allowed me to see I have made an impact."

Appleman graduated from Notre Dame Regional High School and will graduate this spring from SEMO.

In addition to her biomedical science studies, the 22-year-old has worked for the past year as a part-time SoutheastHEALTH surgical care assistant.