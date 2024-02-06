Southeast student spends spring break at Washington think tank

KENNETT, Mo. -- Not every college student would give up her spring break to spend time at a think tank, but one Southeast Missouri State student did, spending five days at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.

Caitlin Woods is a junior at the regional campus in Kennett and was one of 30 Southeast students who participated in the seminar, discussing global issues in foreign policy, food security, global health and challenges in civil society.

"They put you through simulations and everything you can imagine to get a picture of the real world," Woods said. "We had a different speaker every hour and fifteen minutes and working lunches. It was a 9 to 5. We learned everything from the military's perspective on things, global warming, starvation, water resources -- just the bigger picture on the world."

Woods learned the bigger picture is complicated.

"I'm concerned about going to class today and work today and packing lunchboxes for the kids," she said, "but these people look at things like HIV in Africa and how are we going to fund that?"

Woods especially was touched by the first presentation -- Seven Revolutions.

"It basically talked about how everything is connected -- technology and hacking and how it connects to something else," she said. "How we are spending more money to prevent hacking, yet we are taking money away from allocating water resources? Everything is connected. It was very dramatic in its impact on me."

On the last day, the students experienced a simulated crisis event. They played a predetermined role in which they responded to a global event and offer policy solutions.

"We went through a depiction of Russia trying to hack into our government database. Each person was in a department, and we had to come together as a group and decide what we were going to do," Woods said.

Once decisions were made, the experts showed the students what the results would have been.