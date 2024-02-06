Southeast student punched while walking near campus

A Southeast Missouri State University student was punched and pushed into bushes as he walked from his job just off campus Jan. 25, according to a news release Tuesday.

The victim was walking along Henderson Avenue between Harmony Street and Broadway when he was jumped, punched and pushed into the bushes, according to the release.

The victim described the perpetrator as a white male in his mid 20s, 6 feet tall, between 120 and 150 pounds and having short, curly, blonde hair, according to the release.

The attacker last was seen wearing a blue quarter-zip sweater and possibly driving a black vehicle, according to the release.

The victim said he did not know his attacker, the release stated.