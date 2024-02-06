All sections
NewsOctober 30, 2018

Southeast student newspaper Arrow wins national awards

Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper The Arrow brought home seven major awards from three national competitions, according to the paperï¿½s faculty coordinator. Tamara Zellars Buck announced the honors awarded at the Fall National College Media Convention in Louisville, Kentucky ...

Southeast Missourian

Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper The Arrow brought home seven major awards from three national competitions, according to the paperï¿½s faculty coordinator.

Tamara Zellars Buck announced the honors awarded at the Fall National College Media Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, which include:

Three David L. Apple Best of Show honors

  • First place, Best Special Section
  • First place, Best Newspaper Fewer Than 10,000 Students
  • Second place, Best Website
The Arrow was recognized as a national finalist in the ACP Newspaper Pacemaker Awards, Buck said, and received a plaque.

Three CMA Pinnacle Awards

  • First place, Best Special Section More Than Four Pages
  • First Place, Best Feature Spread
  • Third place, Best Four-Year Less-Than-Weekly Newspaper

ï¿½The top honors mark the Arrowï¿½s first national first-place wins, and itï¿½s by far the most national wins,ï¿½ Buck said.

Arrow students have been encouraged to present a session at the Associated College Press Midwinter Convention in San Diego, Buck added.

