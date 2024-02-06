Southeast student newspaper Arrow wins national awards

Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper The Arrow brought home seven major awards from three national competitions, according to the paperï¿½s faculty coordinator.
Tamara Zellars Buck announced the honors awarded at the Fall National College Media Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, which include:
Three David L. Apple Best of Show honors
The Arrow was recognized as a national finalist in the ACP Newspaper Pacemaker Awards, Buck said, and received a plaque.
Three CMA Pinnacle Awards
ï¿½The top honors mark the Arrowï¿½s first national first-place wins, and itï¿½s by far the most national wins,ï¿½ Buck said.
Arrow students have been encouraged to present a session at the Associated College Press Midwinter Convention in San Diego, Buck added.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.