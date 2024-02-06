Peak time for college students to sign leases for housing arrangements is March, April and May -- the same time this year the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States -- and the pandemic's effects on student housing are rippling through Cape Girardeau
Cape Trails community manager Douglas Fisher said the student housing apartment complex on North Sprigg Street experienced a roughly 10% decrease in leases this year, which Fisher said he would directly connect to COVID-19. Cape Trails is one of several student housing apartment complexes in Cape Girardeau; Legends, The District at Cape and Redhawk Commons are also student-focused.
Fisher said the housing market was impacted most in April as uncertainty surrounding COVID-19's effect on the fall semester at Southeast Missouri State University caused students to move home with family, sublease their apartments or avoid signing a lease altogether. As this lined up with normally peak student housing times, Fisher said it caused that slight decrease in new residents.
"Specifically, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a lot of businesses go as SEMO goes," he said. "We've all been in the waiting game here when SEMO is going to reopen. Students as well, obviously, that's the No. 1 factor there -- no one really knew. Are we going to have classes in the fall?"
Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced June 23 students would return to campus in the fall for face-to-face classes.
Director of Residence Life Kendra Skinner said housing on campus has not dramatically changed this spring. There has been a slight decrease in housing contracts, which Skinner said she attributes to fewer students attending college. Housing contracts may be completed anytime until the start of the fall semester, Skinner said, and she expects full occupancy in the roughly 2,400 available beds on campus.
Some rooms that were previously triple occupancy were converted to double occupancy, Skinner said, which will decrease population in the residence halls. Every other floor in Towers East and Towers South will also be single occupancy, she said. While she said university officials were unsure if students would opt for private or single rooms because of COVID-19, there has not been an increase in these requests.
As the pandemic also brought economic uncertainty and unemployment as businesses temporarily closed their doors, Fisher said Cape Trails introduced a program to accommodate residents' economic hardship. All late fees have been suspended until July and those unable to pay rent may sign a payment installation agreement, Fisher said.
The university's website states students living in double rooms will still have roommates this fall but precautions will be taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19. According to the website, residential spaces have been identified to separately house students who are being tested for or who have symptoms of COVID-19.