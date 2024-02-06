Peak time for college students to sign leases for housing arrangements is March, April and May -- the same time this year the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States -- and the pandemic's effects on student housing are rippling through Cape Girardeau

Cape Trails community manager Douglas Fisher said the student housing apartment complex on North Sprigg Street experienced a roughly 10% decrease in leases this year, which Fisher said he would directly connect to COVID-19. Cape Trails is one of several student housing apartment complexes in Cape Girardeau; Legends, The District at Cape and Redhawk Commons are also student-focused.

Fisher said the housing market was impacted most in April as uncertainty surrounding COVID-19's effect on the fall semester at Southeast Missouri State University caused students to move home with family, sublease their apartments or avoid signing a lease altogether. As this lined up with normally peak student housing times, Fisher said it caused that slight decrease in new residents.

"Specifically, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a lot of businesses go as SEMO goes," he said. "We've all been in the waiting game here when SEMO is going to reopen. Students as well, obviously, that's the No. 1 factor there -- no one really knew. Are we going to have classes in the fall?"