Southeast STEM administrators create disinfectant for use on campus

Departments across Southeast Missouri State University are using spray disinfectant and hand sanitizer created on campus by two administrative members of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Tamela Randolph, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and Philip Crawford, chairman of the Department of Chemistry and Physics, spent one day during spring break creating disinfectant and hand sanitizer in a chemistry stockroom on campus after a request from administration.

"I think that's what important, that we step up as a college and a department to help the community," Randolph said. "If we have the product and we have the capability to be helping, then that is what we're supposed to do."