Southeast Spring graduates with academic distinction

Southeast Missouri State University Announces Spring 2019 Graduates

Southeast Missouri State University spring 2019 students who graduated cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude and students who received master's degrees and specialist degrees.

Advance, Missouri

Brandi Bishop graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary education.

Altenburg, Missouri

Natalie Schlimpert graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in medical laboratory science.

Benton, Missouri

Mikayla Westrich graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Burfordville

Hannah Sweeney graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Cape Girardeau

Alicia Arnold graduated with a Master of Business Administration with a major in financial management.

Cole Bearden graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Grayson Belling graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Jennifer Blair graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in industrial/organizational psychology.

Emily Burdin graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Amy Cunningham graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in mathematics.

Raleigh Davis graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in entrepreneurship and management: management option.

Ariel Dumars graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in human environmental studies.

Dixie Duncan graduated with a Master of Public Administration with a major in public administration.

Deborah Evans graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in industrial technology: telecommunication & computer networking option.

Taylor Glueck graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Madison Goss graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in criminal justice.

Jeffrey Hansen graduated with a Master of Business Administration with a major in international business.

Miranda Hartline graduated Associate's Honors with a Associate of Arts in Child Care & Guidance with a major in child care & guidance and Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: child development option.

Catrina Hawkins graduated with a Master of Science with a major in technology management: customized option.

Ryan Holladay graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Carly Howell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child.

Rachel Hutchcraft graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.

Krystina Jackson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Heather Karnes graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

Heaven Ketcherside graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures/languages: global studies option.

Jacob King graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: TV & film option.

Sarah Klump graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures/languages: anthropology option.

Breana Kruithoff graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in social science.

Dalton Lacy graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.

Jennifer Lee graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: biomedical sciences option.

Lenzy Leimbach graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music Education with a major in music.

Kathryn Lewis graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in public history: historic preservation option.

Christopher Licameli graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Madeline Morris graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option.

Erika Mouser graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Adrianna Murphy graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: public relations option.

Caleb Norman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music with a major in performance: instrumental option.

Kristen Oberlohr graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in specialist: educational administrative option.

David Pfeiffer graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in computer science and mathematics: applied mathematics option.

Angela Pierce graduated with a Master of Natural Science with a major in biology.

Daniel Plunkett graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in higher education administration.

Mary Ramey graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with majors in mathematics: applied mathematics option and cybersecurity.

Tatiana Reagan graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: exercise science option.

Alyssa Robinson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: interior design option.

Rachel Robinson graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in elementary administration.

Emma Schumacher graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in human environmental studies.

Gabrielle Sierman graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing.

Morgan Tackett graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular, molecular and biotechnology option.

Amy Turnbull graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in counseling.

Walker Vancil graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in finance.

Roxanna Villasenor graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in global cultures/languages: foreign language and anthropology options.

Kandra Voshage graduated with a Master of Science with a major in healthcare management: administration option.

Matthew Wade graduated with a Master of Business Administration with a major in general management.

Haley White graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting.

Amanda Wille graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in health management: health promotion option.

Elisa Williamson graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music Education with a major in music.

Josiah Wynn graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in English: English studies option.

Chaffee, Missouri

Caleb Jansen graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: wildlife and conservation option.