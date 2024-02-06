Southeast senior to put stock market to music in recital

Landon Schnurbusch, a fifth-year senior with a double major in musical composition and mathematical actuary science at Southeast Missouri State University, loves music and numbers.

The Cape Girardeau-born student, a 2016 graduate of Perryville, Missouri’s St. Vincent dePaul High School, will get to combine both during his upcoming senior composition recital at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Shuck Recital Hall on the River Campus.

Using a hybrid piano called a Disklavier, Schnurbusch plans to play a piece he wrote based on the 2008 economic crisis by crunching data culled from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

“I was in fourth or fifth grade when (America) was going through the recession and I was old enough to recognize something bad was going on,” said Schnurbusch, who will graduate from Southeast in May.

“I have data points being changed into musical notes,” Schnurbusch explained about his piece, titled “The Financial Crisis of 2007-2008.”

“Pre-crash, the notes are high, bright and twinkly, but just as the housing bubble burst and the Dow nosedived, the notes will jump down to the low end very quickly, and it’s kind of scary sounding,” he added.

The effect is achieved by using a musical tool first created in 1982, an acoustic piano with, as its maker claims, “a record and playback system unlike any other.”

Unusual instrument

The Disklavier’s manufacturer, Yamaha, refers to the Disklavier on its website as “the world’s most advanced piano.”

Kevin Hampton, chairman of Southeast’s music department, said the Disklavier was one of 40 pianos the university received in July.

“If you walk into the recital hall, the (Disklavier) looks like a normal concert grand piano but it has a couple of black speaker boxes hanging underneath,” said Hampton, who has headed the department since 2013.

“(Disklaviers) are Bluetooth ready and have USB ports, so students can connect their smart devices to them,” he explained, noting a musician can connect a laptop to the hybrid piano and pull up an orchestral accompaniment.

“A solo pianist can sit down at the (Disklavier) and actually play with a full orchestra even though the student is the only musician performing,” Hampton continued.