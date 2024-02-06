Southeast rings bell for 807 December graduates

As the carillon within the dome of Academic Hall reverberated its vibrant tone Saturday, the words of Nelson Mandela rang out around campus.

“It always seems impossible, until it is done.”

That was the message Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto passed on that resonated with the 807 new Southeast graduates at their commencement ceremony.

Among the graduates, 620 earned undergraduate degrees, and 187 earned master’s degrees and specialist candidates.

One graduate in particular felt the presence of the carillon’s tune a little greater.

Fred “Chris” Naeter of Cape Girardeau earned a Bachelor of Science in corporate communication. His relationship with Southeast, though, is rooted much deeper than the five years he spent there.

Naeter comes from a family that helped shape pieces of Cape Girardeau’s history. His great-great-uncles came to the city from St. Louis by boat. As soon as they dropped anchor, they began to make an difference in the community.

His uncles were responsible for starting the Southeast Missourian newspaper and the placing of the first stoplight in town.

Naeter’s great-uncle, Fred Naeter, his namesake, donated the carillon that is heard at Southeast today.

“Fred traveled a lot, and he noticed how churches and universities had chimes and bell systems,” Naeter said. “He saw that SEMO didn’t have that, and he wanted to provide that to them, so he donated it. “

According to Naeter, he grew up to the sounds of that bell.

His mom went to Southeast while he was a boy, and she often would bring him along to classes and study groups. He said from that experience, Southeast always felt like home.

He attended University of Missouri-Columbia his first two years of college, but moved back to the place his family planted their roots.

“I wanted to come back because my mom went to school here, so I remember growing up always running around campus with my mom and running around Kent library,” Chris Naeter said.