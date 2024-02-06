Southeast restructures departments, creates five new colleges

After months of working to restructure and streamline academic departments and colleges in an effort to reduce expenses to meet a potential budget shortfall, Southeast Missouri State University has created five new colleges. The changes will take effect Aug. 1.

The reorganization of colleges at the university is expected to save approximately $634,000, according to university documents.

The five new colleges, their respective deans and departments are as follows:

College of Education, Health and Human Services

Diana Rogers-Adkinson

Dean: Diana Rogers-Adkinson

Department of Child and Family Studies

Department of Communication Disorders

Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education

Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation

Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education

Department of Nursing

Department of Psychology and Counseling

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Hamner Hill

Interim dean: Hamner Hill

Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages

Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology

Department of English

Department of History and Anthropology

Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Brad Deken

Interim dean: Brad Deken