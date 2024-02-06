All sections
NewsJune 13, 2018

Southeast restructures departments, creates five new colleges

After months of working to restructure and streamline academic departments and colleges in an effort to reduce expenses to meet a potential budget shortfall, Southeast Missouri State University has created five new colleges. The changes will take effect Aug. 1...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

After months of working to restructure and streamline academic departments and colleges in an effort to reduce expenses to meet a potential budget shortfall, Southeast Missouri State University has created five new colleges. The changes will take effect Aug. 1.

The reorganization of colleges at the university is expected to save approximately $634,000, according to university documents.

The five new colleges, their respective deans and departments are as follows:

College of Education, Health and Human Services

Diana Rogers-Adkinson
Diana Rogers-Adkinson

Dean: Diana Rogers-Adkinson

  • Department of Child and Family Studies
  • Department of Communication Disorders
  • Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education
  • Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation
  • Department of Leadership, Middle and Secondary Education
  • Department of Nursing
  • Department of Psychology and Counseling

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Hamner Hill
Hamner Hill

Interim dean: Hamner Hill

  • Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages
  • Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology
  • Department of English
  • Department of History and Anthropology
  • Department of Political Science, Philosophy and Religion

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Brad Deken
Brad Deken

Interim dean: Brad Deken

  • Department of Agriculture
  • Department of Biology
  • Department of Chemistry and Physics
  • Department of Engineering and Technology
  • Department of Mathematics
Harrison College of Business and Computing

Alberto Davila
Alberto Davila

Dean: Alberto Davila

  • Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance
  • Department of Computer Science
  • Department of Management
  • Department of Marketing

Holland College of Arts and Media

Rhonda Weller-Stilson
Rhonda Weller-Stilson

Dean: Rhonda Weller-Stilson

  • Department of Art and Design
  • Department of Mass Media
  • Department of Music
  • Conservatory of Theatre and Dance

Regional campuses

Marsha Blanchard
Marsha Blanchard

Dean: Marsha Blanchard

Tamela Randolph
Tamela Randolph
  • Kennett Regional Campus
  • Sikeston Regional Campus
  • Supervising Southeast staff at Poplar Bluff Delivery Site
  • Supervising Southeast staff at Cape College Center

Southeast's new provost is Tamela Randolph, who was appointed to serve as interim provost when past provost Karl Kunkel stepped down to take a faculty position at Southeast in May.

Randolph was formerly interim dean of the College of Science, Technology and Agriculture.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

