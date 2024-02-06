Southeast restructures departments, creates five new colleges

After months of working to restructure and streamline academic departments and colleges in an effort to reduce expenses to meet a potential budget shortfall, Southeast Missouri State University has created five new colleges. The changes will take effect Aug. 1.
The reorganization of colleges at the university is expected to save approximately $634,000, according to university documents.
The five new colleges, their respective deans and departments are as follows:
Dean: Diana Rogers-Adkinson
Interim dean: Hamner Hill
Interim dean: Brad Deken
Dean: Alberto Davila
Dean: Rhonda Weller-Stilson
Dean: Marsha Blanchard
Southeast's new provost is Tamela Randolph, who was appointed to serve as interim provost when past provost Karl Kunkel stepped down to take a faculty position at Southeast in May.
Randolph was formerly interim dean of the College of Science, Technology and Agriculture.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.