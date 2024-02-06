Southeast reports 58 students with mumps; outbreak may have peaked

The university is optimistic it has passed the peak of a mumps outbreak first reported in February, according to Southeast Missouri State University spokeswoman Ann Hayes.
Hayes said as of Friday, 58 students have confirmed cases of mumps, as determined by a medical test.
“Cape Girardeau Public Health is aware of these cases,” Hayes said.
Test results still have not returned for five students suspected of having mumps, Hayes said, adding these students have been out of class and at home since they were suspected of having the disease.
Another 41 students tested negative for mumps, Hayes said, and 23 students are “probable” mumps cases.
“No testing was ordered because the students had a high exposure to other students who previously tested positive for mumps,” Hayes said.
“We are continuing to see lower numbers [of mumps cases],” she said.
Southeast hosted vaccination clinics March 7, 9 and 10 in partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the Campus Health Clinic, where a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, was made available to students.
Southeast is publicly updating its information at semo.edu/mumps.
As of Saturday afternoon, the website had not been updated to reflect the most recent numbers, Hayes said.
On March 9, the Southeast Missourian reported 29 confirmed cases of mumps on the campus.
Mumps is a viral infection transmitted through direct contact with saliva or respiratory secretions, or indirectly through affected objects, according to school officials.
Symptoms include swelling of salivary glands under the ears, body aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, headache, low-grade fever, swollen testicles or inflammation of the ovaries.
Vaccinations are available at the county public health center.
