All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 30, 2017

Southeast reports 58 students with mumps; outbreak may have peaked

The university is optimistic it has passed the peak of a mumps outbreak first reported in February, according to Southeast Missouri State University spokeswoman Ann Hayes. Hayes said as of Friday, 58 students have confirmed cases of mumps, as determined by a medical test...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The university is optimistic it has passed the peak of a mumps outbreak first reported in February, according to Southeast Missouri State University spokeswoman Ann Hayes.

Hayes said as of Friday, 58 students have confirmed cases of mumps, as determined by a medical test.

“Cape Girardeau Public Health is aware of these cases,” Hayes said.

Test results still have not returned for five students suspected of having mumps, Hayes said, adding these students have been out of class and at home since they were suspected of having the disease.

Another 41 students tested negative for mumps, Hayes said, and 23 students are “probable” mumps cases.

“No testing was ordered because the students had a high exposure to other students who previously tested positive for mumps,” Hayes said.

“We are continuing to see lower numbers [of mumps cases],” she said.

Southeast hosted vaccination clinics March 7, 9 and 10 in partnership with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the Campus Health Clinic, where a vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, was made available to students.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast is publicly updating its information at semo.edu/mumps.

As of Saturday afternoon, the website had not been updated to reflect the most recent numbers, Hayes said.

On March 9, the Southeast Missourian reported 29 confirmed cases of mumps on the campus.

Mumps is a viral infection transmitted through direct contact with saliva or respiratory secretions, or indirectly through affected objects, according to school officials.

Symptoms include swelling of salivary glands under the ears, body aches, loss of appetite, fatigue, headache, low-grade fever, swollen testicles or inflammation of the ovaries.

Vaccinations are available at the county public health center.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy