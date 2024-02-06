All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2021
Southeast regents to hold special meeting today
In a meeting announced with 24-hours notice, Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents will convene at 2 p.m. today in Room 143 of Academic Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus. Among the action items on the short agenda is a resolution adopting the final Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved Cape Girardeau County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan on behalf of SEMO...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Academic Hall as seen Nov. 18 on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.
Academic Hall as seen Nov. 18 on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

In a meeting announced with 24-hours notice, Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will convene at 2 p.m. today in Room 143 of Academic Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus.

Among the action items on the short agenda is a resolution adopting the final Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved Cape Girardeau County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan on behalf of SEMO.

The fall semester at Southeast begins in less than a month, with mainly in-person classes scheduled to begin Aug. 23.

SEMO has followed its Protect the Nest COVID-19 response plan, with some revisions, since July 2020. The last change July 8 updated the 21-person membership on the university’s Emergency Response Team.

