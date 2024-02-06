Southeast regents to hold special meeting today

In a meeting announced with 24-hours notice, Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Regents will convene at 2 p.m. today in Room 143 of Academic Hall on the Cape Girardeau campus.
Among the action items on the short agenda is a resolution adopting the final Federal Emergency Management Agency-approved Cape Girardeau County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan on behalf of SEMO.
The fall semester at Southeast begins in less than a month, with mainly in-person classes scheduled to begin Aug. 23.
SEMO has followed its Protect the Nest COVID-19 response plan, with some revisions, since July 2020. The last change July 8 updated the 21-person membership on the university’s Emergency Response Team.
