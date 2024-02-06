Southeast regents to discuss tuition increase at Friday meeting

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will discuss a tuition increase at its meeting today.

The university is anticipating an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for fiscal year 2018, according to board documents.

The university anticipates a $6.1 million budget for FY18.

Southeast’s increase to tuition cannot, by Missouri law, exceed the annual percentage increase in the consumer price index, or CPI, which in 2016 was 0.7 percent, or $1.60 per credit hour.

The board approved this increase but waived assessing the fee in 2016.

For 2017, the board will consider the maximum allowable increase of 2.1 percent, or $4.85 per credit hour.

Current tuition for a Missouri resident undergraduate student is $233 per credit hour, including the general student fee, according to board documents.

The proposed hike would increase totals per credit hour to $239.50 for a resident undergraduate student.

The budget-review committee developed a three-year budget estimate, beginning FY18, to address future budget needs, according to board documents.

This estimate takes into account anticipated reductions in state funding, annual costs of continuing operations and plans for future investment.

Total revenue enhancements for the three-year budget period are projected at $5.17 million.

For FY18, $4.75 million in reductions has been identified. Of these reductions, $921,000 is from adjustments to employee benefits, $1.57 million from reducing personnel costs and $2.24 million in operations-budget reductions.

The budget-review committee and Southeast president Carlos Vargas-Aburto do not recommend salary increases for 2018, according to board documents.

Revenue increases of $2.05 million include tuition increases, increased overhead contributions from auxiliary operations, existing fees exceeding budgets — for example, application fees or installment-payment plan fees — and proposed increases to transcript and orientation fees.

Other expense reductions will be implemented over FY18 and FY19.