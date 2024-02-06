Southeast regents to consider department restructuring

Academic department restructuring at Southeast Missouri State University is on the agenda for the board of regents meeting at 9 a.m. today at Academic Hall.

Southeast provost Karl Kunkel led a forum Oct. 25 to discuss several potential restructuring models. This was part of a larger conversation across the university about decreasing spending after an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for fiscal year 2018.

According to a university news release, one proposal would dissolve the Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography.

Anthropology and the existing Department of History would merge into the new Department of History and Anthropology.

The Department of Communication Studies then would merge with the other two, becoming the new Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages, according to the release.

A second proposal would merge the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology with the Department of Social Work to create a new Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology, the release stated.