All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 15, 2017

Southeast regents to consider department restructuring

Academic department restructuring at Southeast Missouri State University is on the agenda for the board of regents meeting at 9 a.m. today at Academic Hall. Southeast provost Karl Kunkel led a forum Oct. 25 to discuss several potential restructuring models. This was part of a larger conversation across the university about decreasing spending after an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for fiscal year 2018...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

Academic department restructuring at Southeast Missouri State University is on the agenda for the board of regents meeting at 9 a.m. today at Academic Hall.

Southeast provost Karl Kunkel led a forum Oct. 25 to discuss several potential restructuring models. This was part of a larger conversation across the university about decreasing spending after an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for fiscal year 2018.

According to a university news release, one proposal would dissolve the Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography.

Anthropology and the existing Department of History would merge into the new Department of History and Anthropology.

The Department of Communication Studies then would merge with the other two, becoming the new Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages, according to the release.

A second proposal would merge the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology with the Department of Social Work to create a new Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Also on the agenda are the annual financial report and the system-facilities financial report.

The complete board agenda is online at semo.edu/board/meeting_info.htm.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

One University Plaza, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy