The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester.
The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12 residence halls, of which nine are currently occupied.
Cheney, Henderson and Dearmont halls are unoccupied, although Dearmont temporarily has been repurposed for students who must quarantine or be isolated because of COVID-19.
The RL system also includes a five-building Group/Greek housing community and four buildings in the Greek Village being leased to fraternity housing corporations.
Debbie Below, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said single rooms are in greater demand by students and spoke at length about dining choices.
"We provide a number of the most affordable and most flexible options when it comes to board rates because we all eat differently," Below said, noting Southeast students have nine meal plan alternatives.
Professional Pilot
Fees were approved for the undergraduate degree in the new professional pilot program, which launches in the fall.
Southeast is partnering with U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) to offer classroom instruction and hands-on learning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The program's estimated cost is $66,030, including the following course curriculum: Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Instrument Rating, CF1 Flight Instruction, CFII Pilot Course, Turbine Training and an optional MEI-Piper Seminole class.
Regents were told 10 students are expected for the program in the first year, growing incrementally to 25 in the short term, with 60 students anticipated within five years.
Ken Jackson, newly appointed director of aviation operations for Southeast, expressed optimism about the program.
"It's a real career pathway," said Jackson, a pilot himself and former superintendent of Dexter Schools, adding, "If you will build it, they will come," a reference to his belief that SEMO's program will quickly attract students.
Regent Vivek Malik, who self-identified as a private pilot, wondered if the fee structure was a bit high, especially in comparison to St. Louis' Parks College, part of the St. Louis University system, whom Malik said has lower costs for aviation instruction.
Regents approved Commerce Bank for university banking services and U.S. Bank for branch banking and ATM services for a four-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 20, 2025.
Regents approved retirement resolutions of honor for 19 faculty and 22 staff.
The reporter is a part-time faculty member at the university.
