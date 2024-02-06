All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2021

Southeast Regents OK housing fee increases, approve new pilot program fees

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester. The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12 residence halls, of which nine are currently occupied...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester.

The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12 residence halls, of which nine are currently occupied.

Cheney, Henderson and Dearmont halls are unoccupied, although Dearmont temporarily has been repurposed for students who must quarantine or be isolated because of COVID-19.

The RL system also includes a five-building Group/Greek housing community and four buildings in the Greek Village being leased to fraternity housing corporations.

Debbie Below, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said single rooms are in greater demand by students and spoke at length about dining choices.

"We provide a number of the most affordable and most flexible options when it comes to board rates because we all eat differently," Below said, noting Southeast students have nine meal plan alternatives.

Professional Pilot

Fees were approved for the undergraduate degree in the new professional pilot program, which launches in the fall.

Southeast is partnering with U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) to offer classroom instruction and hands-on learning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The program's estimated cost is $66,030, including the following course curriculum: Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Instrument Rating, CF1 Flight Instruction, CFII Pilot Course, Turbine Training and an optional MEI-Piper Seminole class.

Regents were told 10 students are expected for the program in the first year, growing incrementally to 25 in the short term, with 60 students anticipated within five years.

Ken Jackson, newly appointed director of aviation operations for Southeast, expressed optimism about the program.

"It's a real career pathway," said Jackson, a pilot himself and former superintendent of Dexter Schools, adding, "If you will build it, they will come," a reference to his belief that SEMO's program will quickly attract students.

Regent Vivek Malik, who self-identified as a private pilot, wondered if the fee structure was a bit high, especially in comparison to St. Louis' Parks College, part of the St. Louis University system, whom Malik said has lower costs for aviation instruction.

Banking

Regents approved Commerce Bank for university banking services and U.S. Bank for branch banking and ATM services for a four-year period from July 1, 2021, to June 20, 2025.

Retirees honored

Regents approved retirement resolutions of honor for 19 faculty and 22 staff.

  • Faculty: Mohammed Ali, chemistry and physics; Allan Bornstein, biology; Michael Cobb, chemistry and physics; Martha Cook, communication disorders; Paul Deiermann, mathematics; Gabriele Eckart, communication studies and modern languages; Susan Golike, mass media; Peter Gordon, marketing; Melissa Graham, elementary, early and special education; Gloria Green, nursing; Sharon Gunn, elementary, early and special education; Albert Hayward, political science, philosophy and religion; Carol Horst, art and design; Julie Ray, elementary, early and special education; Annette Slattery, kinesiology, nutrition and recreation; Rebecca Summary, accounting, economics and finance; Mohan Tikoo, mathematics; Judith Wiles, marketing; and Xuesong Zhang, computer science.
  • Staff: Robert Cerchio, Tracie Clark, Stephen Franklin, Larry Gill; Karen Gleeson; Nancie Golightly, Debra Greable, Larry Hale, Sheila Haman, Mary Henckell, Francine Helton, Helen Hutson, Sherri Jenkins, Gregory Kelley, Joni Lott, Janie McGaugh, Larry McIntosh, Kathy Mangels, Cynthia Matthew, Eugenia Miller, Paula Stidham and Susan Williams.

The reporter is a part-time faculty member at the university.

