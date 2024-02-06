The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents on Friday approved an overall 2.31% increase in Residence Life room and board rates beginning with the 2021 Fall semester.

The Residence Life (RL) system includes 21 buildings, including 12 residence halls, of which nine are currently occupied.

Cheney, Henderson and Dearmont halls are unoccupied, although Dearmont temporarily has been repurposed for students who must quarantine or be isolated because of COVID-19.

The RL system also includes a five-building Group/Greek housing community and four buildings in the Greek Village being leased to fraternity housing corporations.

Debbie Below, vice president of enrollment management and student success, said single rooms are in greater demand by students and spoke at length about dining choices.

"We provide a number of the most affordable and most flexible options when it comes to board rates because we all eat differently," Below said, noting Southeast students have nine meal plan alternatives.

Professional Pilot

Fees were approved for the undergraduate degree in the new professional pilot program, which launches in the fall.

Southeast is partnering with U.S. Aviation Group (USAG) to offer classroom instruction and hands-on learning at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The program's estimated cost is $66,030, including the following course curriculum: Private Pilot, Commercial Pilot, Instrument Rating, CF1 Flight Instruction, CFII Pilot Course, Turbine Training and an optional MEI-Piper Seminole class.