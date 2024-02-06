Southeast regents approve tuition increase

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents at its meeting Friday approved a 2.8 percent tuition increase, effective fall semester 2017.

The regents approved an increase of $6.50 per credit hour for resident undergraduate students.

Total per credit hour tuition and general fees charged to undergraduate students beginning in fall 2017 will be $239.50. Most courses at Southeast are three credit hours.

After a two-hour closed session, the regents reconvened in open session and unanimously approved the tuition and fees increase with little comment.

Board president Jay Knudtson said he believed the university staff had done "a nice job" allowing the board to digest the budget concerns and "making sure the students are the least harmed."

Regent Thomas Meyer said he has agonized over the university's budget concerns, adding he appreciated the input from the budget review committee and university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto.

"This is not an easy process," Meyer said. "This is a challenge very well taken, to the benefits of the students and community."

Eight special course fees also will take effect with the fall 2017 semester.

The charge for an official transcript will go from $7.50 to $10, effective July 1.

The tuition and fee increase is part of a multi-year plan to increase revenue and decrease expenses, Vargas said.