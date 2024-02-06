All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 13, 2018

Southeast regents approve $151 million spending plan, no pay raises

Southeast Missouri State University plans to spend $151 million to educate students in fiscal 2019 under a budget approved Tuesday by the schoolï¿½s board of regents. Regents unanimously adopted a $114 million operating budget, and a $37 million budget for operation of residence halls, Show Me Center and other auxiliary services designed to be self supporting...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Southeast Missouri State University plans to spend $151 million to educate students in fiscal 2019 under a budget approved Tuesday by the schoolï¿½s board of regents.

Regents unanimously adopted a $114 million operating budget, and a $37 million budget for operation of residence halls, Show Me Center and other auxiliary services designed to be self supporting.

University salaries will not be increased under this spending plan, officials said.

Kathy Mangels, vice president of finance and administration, said the university is balancing the budget by reducing expenses and increasing revenue to make up for cuts in state aid.

The cost-cutting moves include the elimination of 52 vacant and filled staff positions and two vacant faculty positions as well as the elimination of instruction at the Malden, Missouri, campus and restructuring of departments, school officials said.

Regents lamented the decline in state aid.

Board president Donald LaFerla said, ï¿½The pie keeps getting smaller every year.ï¿½

Mangels said state funding is expected to account for less than 36 percent of total funding in the universityï¿½s operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, down from 42 percent in fiscal 2017.

Gov. Mike Parson has not signed into law state appropriations for higher education.

But school officials have projected a 7.7 percent reduction in state appropriations ($3.37 million) from fiscal 2018 levels after one-time state withholdings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

State appropriations for Southeast are expected to total more than $40 million, according to budget documents.

Tuition and student fees, in contrast, are expected to total more than $69 million, accounting for nearly 61 percent of Southeastï¿½s funding in the new fiscal year operating budget.

School president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said public colleges and universities in Missouri ï¿½are being privatized without a planï¿½ as they must increasingly rely on tuition and student fees to cover expenses.

Salaries and benefits are expected to total $82.7 million or about 62 percent of the operating budget, university records show.

Academic affairs accounts for nearly half of projected expenses in the operating budget. Finance and administration expenses are 14.9 percent of the operating budget, according to the spending plan.

Southeast plans to spend $6.2 million on athletics, accounting for 5.5 percent of the $114 million operating budget.

LaFerla said the amount allocated to athletics is ï¿½pretty low.ï¿½

In other action, the regents approved a new minor ï¿½ Spanish for the health professions. University officials said the minor will provide interested students in health-professions degree programs with experience in communicating in Spanish.

Linda Garner, associate professor of nursing at Southeast wrote a letter in support of the minor, explaining it is important for health professionals to be able to communicate with the growing number of Spanish-speaking patients.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy