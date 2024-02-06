Southeast Missouri State University recently signed an agreement with Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City, allowing the transfer of BMCC associate of science in theater graduates into its Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, the university announced Tuesday.

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto and BMCC president Antonio Perez made the action official Thursday.

Students transferring to Southeast under its musical theater option will be affected beginning with the 2018-2019 academic year.

ï¿½We are thrilled to partner with Borough of Manhattan Community College not only on our Transfer Mentor Program but also on our Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre to help BMCC students complete a pathway to a four-year degree in musical theatre,ï¿½ Vargas said in a news release. ï¿½We hope BMCC theatre graduates find a path to future success in musical theatre through Southeast.ï¿½

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of Southeastï¿½s school of visual and performing arts, said she also is pleased about the diversity of the BMCC student body and the value their students will add to Southeastï¿½s musical-theater program, the release stated.

ï¿½We hope thereï¿½s a lot more cross collaboration in the future,ï¿½ Weller-Stilson said.

Students at BMCC would require an additional 66 credit hours at Southeast to complete their Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, music theatre option, interim provost at Southeast Tamela Randolph said in the release.