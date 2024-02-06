All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 18, 2018

Southeast reaches agreement with NY community college regarding theater degrees

Southeast Missouri State University recently signed an agreement with Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City, allowing the transfer of BMCC associate of science in theater graduates into its Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, the university announced Tuesday...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Southeast Missouri State University recently signed an agreement with Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York City, allowing the transfer of BMCC associate of science in theater graduates into its Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, the university announced Tuesday.

Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas-Aburto and BMCC president Antonio Perez made the action official Thursday.

Students transferring to Southeast under its musical theater option will be affected beginning with the 2018-2019 academic year.

ï¿½We are thrilled to partner with Borough of Manhattan Community College not only on our Transfer Mentor Program but also on our Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre to help BMCC students complete a pathway to a four-year degree in musical theatre,ï¿½ Vargas said in a news release. ï¿½We hope BMCC theatre graduates find a path to future success in musical theatre through Southeast.ï¿½

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, director of Southeastï¿½s school of visual and performing arts, said she also is pleased about the diversity of the BMCC student body and the value their students will add to Southeastï¿½s musical-theater program, the release stated.

ï¿½We hope thereï¿½s a lot more cross collaboration in the future,ï¿½ Weller-Stilson said.

Students at BMCC would require an additional 66 credit hours at Southeast to complete their Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre, music theatre option, interim provost at Southeast Tamela Randolph said in the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Transfer Mentor Program would benefit in transitioning BMCC associate of science in theater graduates to Southeast, the statement said.

The university launched the program last year with hopes of assisting community college students ï¿½plan a pathway to success, enhancing their transition to Southeast early on to complete their degree.ï¿½

BMCC students who participate will be assigned a mentor throughout that time, the university said, offering them individual support as first-semester community college students at Southeast.

The university has already partnered with Jefferson College, Mineral Area College, Shawnee Community College and Three Rivers College as participants in the program, the release stated.

According to Southeastï¿½s statement, this is the second agreement the two presidents have signed. The first agreement to join Southeastï¿½s Transfer Mentor Program was signed in February at the Hispanic Educational Technology Services Conference.

BMCC is located in New York City, and its student body represents 155 countries.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy