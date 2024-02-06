Southeast professor to discuss women in Eisenhower administration

Note: This story has been updated.

Former President Dwight Eisenhower is well known as a war hero and important political figure, but he has a lesser-known legacy: promoting and placing women in positions of authority in his administration, and that’s the subject of an upcoming lecture and forthcoming book by Pam Parry.

Parry, professor and chairwoman of the Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University, has written one academic book — “Eisenhower: The Public Relations President” — and is working on another, due out late this year, she said.

That book’s title will be “Women and the Eisenhower Administration: Changing the Face of Politics.”

Parry is also co-editor of an academic book series, “Women in American Political History” from Lexington Books, which will include her forthcoming book, she said.

“I think you might think of him as a war hero, and as a president who presided over unprecedented peace and prosperity,” Parry said. “You do not think of him as an advocate for women’s rights, but he was.”

Parry has been researching the topic for five years, and through that research, has developed a working relationship with the Eisenhower Memorial Commission staff. A presidential memorial to Eisenhower is in the works in Washington, D.C., Parry said, and the dedication is planned for May 8 — the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

This year is also the 100th anniversary of the constitutional amendment granting women in the United States the right to vote, Parry said.

“Because the memorial will be done before my book is published, I decided to start talking about it,” Parry said.

Parry said another aspect of Eisenhower’s legacy that isn’t widely known is he advocated for women to serve in the military — not combat duty, but in clerical and other roles that would free up able-bodied men for combat roles.

“I think that’s a huge part of his legacy and I think nobody knows,” Parry said.

Eisenhower also appointed Clare Boothe Luce as an ambassador to Italy.