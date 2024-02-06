When many people think of Buddhist monks, they may picture bald, Asian men in long, drab robes who spend their days meditating in monasteries in a far off land, isolated from modern conveniences.

Hamner Hill

But in addition to that stereotypical image, Buddhist monks also have a desire to learn and understand Western culture and philosophy, according to Hamner Hill, interim dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Southeast Missouri State University.

Hill last month traveled to Mungod, India, to teach courses on logic and the philosophy of science to Tibetan Buddhist monks at the Drepung Loseling Buddhist Monastery, according to a news release from the University Communications office at Southeast.

He was there as a part of the Emory-Tibet Science Initiative (ETSI), which was created with the support of the Dalai Lama to bring Tibetan Buddhism into the 21st century by teaching them about Western science and philosophy.

In other words, “they’re trying to do in 20 years what it took the Catholic Church close to a thousand years to do, which is to reconcile science and religion,” Hill told the Southeast Missourian.

Tibetan Buddhist monks attend a class on logic and the philosophy of science taught by Hamner Hill last month at the Drepung Loseling Buddhist Monastery in Mungod, India. Submitted

Since it began in 2006, ETSI has worked with Tibetan Buddhist monastic universities to develop a comprehensive curriculum spanning various scientific disciplines including physics, biology and neuroscience. After eight years of planning, the first on-site courses began in 2014 at three locations in southern India, including Drepung.

“They (the monks) don’t know a whole lot about Western science and that’s the whole point of the project, teaching them about our approach to critical thinking and logic,” Hill said.