Southeast police identify suspicious man on campus

Southeast Missouri State University police have identified a male who students reported of suspicious activity at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday.
According to the university's department of public safety, a male with a red beard wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and a round-brimmed hat approached a group of students near Southeast's Towers housing units. He then pointed an unknown object at them.
Students then ran away, and the man retreated toward Sprigg Street.
University police stated Friday afternoon they identified the man and the incident has been cleared.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.