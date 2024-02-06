Southeast plans to give coronavirus kits to students this fall

Students may begin to move into Southeast Missouri State University’s 18 residence facilities as early as Saturday.

Many of Southeast’s students commute but at least 2,350 are scheduled to live on campus when classes resume Aug. 24 for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the university.

The university moved to an all-virtual schedule after its spring break in March but is planning to hold in-person classes in less than two weeks.

As luggage, furniture and personal items are moved into rooms, Southeast’s administration will have a present waiting for undergraduates: a so-called “Protect the Nest” kit.

Each kit contains two face coverings, a 1-fluid-ounce vial of hand sanitizer and a card detailing best practices for staying safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will distribute 10,000 kits to students, faculty and staff at a cost of $2.99 per kit for an overall expenditure of $29,994, to be paid for entirely out of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

Debbie Below, Southeast’s vice president for Enrollment Management and Student Success, is a member of the university’s 23-member emergency response team, which created the kits, including the instructions to students.

A sample of SEMO face masks to be distributed to Southeast Missouri State University students for the fall semester. Submitted

“We fully expect very substantial compliance (in Fall 2020) to the guidelines,” said Below, who added that the experience of students attending Southeast’s summer classes gives confidence.