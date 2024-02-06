Southeast OKs raises, drops hiring 'delay'

In an email to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Tuesday, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the university's Board of Regents has approved a 2% merit increase for all employee groups effective Thursday.

"I believe this investment in you -- the employees of Southeast Missouri State University -- is critically important," Vargas wrote. "Its significance takes on new meaning when we consider that this is the largest salary increase provided to employees in the last six years, and only the second increase provided in the last four years."

Vargas added the fiscal year 2022 budget is balanced despite the pay increases.