Southeast OKs raises, drops hiring 'delay'

In an email to Southeast Missouri State University faculty and staff Tuesday, Southeast president Carlos Vargas announced the university's Board of Regents has approved a 2% merit increase for all employee groups effective Thursday.
"I believe this investment in you -- the employees of Southeast Missouri State University -- is critically important," Vargas wrote. "Its significance takes on new meaning when we consider that this is the largest salary increase provided to employees in the last six years, and only the second increase provided in the last four years."
Vargas added the fiscal year 2022 budget is balanced despite the pay increases.
The Board of Regents, in its Friday meeting, also eliminated a four-month hiring delay.
"While this (delay) has been an important tool for us to navigate our challenging financial environment, I recognize the difficulty it created for offices that experienced vacancies over the last several years," Vargas said. "I know that many of you have shouldered additional work as a result of vacancies in your offices, and I sincerely thank you for your extra efforts."
Vargas, SEMO president since July 1, 2015, also said the university is starting to develop a new strategic three-year action plan with an eye toward approval by the Regents meeting in January 2022.
The fall semester at Southeast, with in-person instruction planned, will begin Aug. 23.
