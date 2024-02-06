Southeast offers mask exemptions; requires medical documentation

The Classroom Safety subcommittee of Southeast Missouri State University has created a process for individuals who may be physically or medically incapable of wearing a mask for extended periods of time to apply for an exemption from classroom protocols.

The main contacts for students applying for a pass are the Dean of Students Office or the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, while faculty should apply through the Human Resources Office, said Sonia Rucker, vice president for Equity, Access and Behavioral Health and dean of students.

"We have basically come up with a requirement for medical documentation which outlines specifically why they shouldn't be wearing a mask," Rucker said.

Millicent Odhiambo, interim director of the Center for Behavioral Health and Accessibility, is the main person who will review medical documentation for students.

Rucker said Southeast created its benchmark for applications based on what other schools are doing and information from the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"We did decide that medical reasons are the primary reason we would exempt someone, because we want to make sure we keep the campus as safe as possible," Rucker said. "It's important to us to have as many people as possible wearing masks."