Southeast offering free tickets to Michio Kaku presentation

Free tickets are available for an Aug. 21 presentation by worldwide science icon Michio Kaku. Southeast Missouri State University will host Kaku as part of the eclipse celebration. Kaku, whose latest book, “The Future of the Mind,” delves into neuroscience research, will present “The Next 20 Years: How Science Will Revolutionize Business, the Economy, Medicine, and Our Way of Life” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Show Me Center...