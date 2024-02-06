Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University

Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release.

The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with the mission, purposes, plans and programs of the university. It is the highest honor bestowed by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. The award honors the couple’s long-time commitment to philanthropy and generosity at Southeast, according to the release.

Don LaFerla served as a member of the university’s Board of Regents from December 2013 until his term expired Jan. 1, 2019. He was elected board president in December 2017.

The couple’s philanthropic efforts toward Southeast include scholarship support through the Gloria King LaFerla Endowed Scholarship in Technology; the Donald G. LaFerla Endowed Scholarship for Health Sciences; the Luther A. King Endowed Scholarship to support undergraduate education majors; and the Robert King Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate finance or accounting majors.

In May 2014, the LaFerlas’ strong interest in technology and health sciences led them to establish a $1.7 million planned gift, and the Board of Regents honored them with the naming of the Donald G. and Gloria King LaFerla Residence Hall.