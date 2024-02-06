Southeast names LaFerlas as Friends of the University

Don and Gloria LaFerla of Joplin, Missouri, have been named Friends of the University by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation, according to a Tuesday news release.
The award recognizes those who support and who are closely associated with the mission, purposes, plans and programs of the university. It is the highest honor bestowed by the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. The award honors the couple’s long-time commitment to philanthropy and generosity at Southeast, according to the release.
Don LaFerla served as a member of the university’s Board of Regents from December 2013 until his term expired Jan. 1, 2019. He was elected board president in December 2017.
The couple’s philanthropic efforts toward Southeast include scholarship support through the Gloria King LaFerla Endowed Scholarship in Technology; the Donald G. LaFerla Endowed Scholarship for Health Sciences; the Luther A. King Endowed Scholarship to support undergraduate education majors; and the Robert King Endowed Scholarship for undergraduate finance or accounting majors.
In May 2014, the LaFerlas’ strong interest in technology and health sciences led them to establish a $1.7 million planned gift, and the Board of Regents honored them with the naming of the Donald G. and Gloria King LaFerla Residence Hall.
The LaFerlas met in 1959 as students at Southeast Missouri State College. In the release, the couple said they received a quality education, made lifelong friends and started their lives together at the school.
In addition to their involvement at Southeast, the couple has been active in several community and national service activities. Don LaFerla is a former member of the Mercy McCune-Brooks Hospital Board, as both president and vice president, and a former member of the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation Board, as both vice president and secretary-treasurer. He is an emeritus member of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board and the Missouri Southern State University Foundation Board and is former president of the Carthage Community Foundation. He also previously served on the Missouri Hospital Association Board, the Community Foundation of Southwest Missouri and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
Gloria LaFerla was active in the Parent-Teachers Association and Soroptimist International in Carthage, where she served as both president and vice president. She also was a long-time member of Dogwood Garden Club and the McCune-Brooks Hospital Auxiliary.
“We are deeply honored and grateful to receive this award,” Don LaFerla said.
“Don and Gloria’s passion for Southeast is genuine and far-reaching,” Carlos Vargas, Southeast president, said in the statement. “They are remarkable alumni whose gifts of time, talent and treasure have made and continue to make a lasting impact on our campus and, most importantly, our students. On behalf of Southeast Missouri State, I offer my heartfelt gratitude for their meaningful and profound interest in benefiting the University and the lives of each and every one they touch. It is very much appreciated.”
The LaFerlas will be honored with the award during Southeast’s Homecoming festivities at the annual Copper Dome Dinner on Oct. 30.