NewsMay 8, 2017

Southeast names Judy Wiles as interim dean of business college

Judy Wiles, who chairs the management and marketing department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business. She also directs the Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship...

Southeast Missourian
Judy Wiles
Judy Wiles

Judy Wiles, who chairs the management and marketing department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business.

She also directs the Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

School officials announced the appointment Friday.

Southeast provost Karl Kunkel said in a news release a recent national search for a new dean was not successful. Open forums with three finalists for the position were held in February.

Kunkel said he has "strong confidence" in Wiles' ability to lead the college while the university launches another national search for a dean. That search could start as early as this fall, he said in the release.

Wiles' appointment is effective July 1 and ends July 1, 2018, or earlier if a permanent dean is seated, officials said in the release.

Wiles is past president of the Marketing Management Association. She is a founder and past president of the Tri-State Advertising and Marketing Professionals group.

Gary Johnson is serving as interim dean of the Harrison College of Business after the death March 5 of dean Gerald McDougall.

Johnson recently submitted notice of his retirement, effective at the end of the fall 2017 semester. He will continue to serve in the capacity of interim dean until Wiles' appointment begins in July, school officials said.

Kevin Dickson, professor of management and director of the Jane Stephens Honors Program, will assume the position of interim chair of the management and marketing department, officials said.

