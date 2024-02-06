Southeast names Judy Wiles as interim dean of business college

Judy Wiles, who chairs the management and marketing department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been named interim dean of the Donald L. Harrison College of Business.

She also directs the Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

School officials announced the appointment Friday.

Southeast provost Karl Kunkel said in a news release a recent national search for a new dean was not successful. Open forums with three finalists for the position were held in February.

Kunkel said he has "strong confidence" in Wiles' ability to lead the college while the university launches another national search for a dean. That search could start as early as this fall, he said in the release.