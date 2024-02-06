All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2021

Southeast Mo.'s unemployment picture improving

Unemployment rates in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri are improving, although they have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels. According to data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate in January fell almost a full percentage point, from 5.2% in December to 4.3% in the first month of 2021. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Unemployment numbers in Cape Girardeau County and the Southeast Missouri region are lower following the rates from across the country.
Unemployment numbers in Cape Girardeau County and the Southeast Missouri region are lower following the rates from across the country.Associated Press file photo

Unemployment rates in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri are improving, although they have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels.

According to data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate in January fell almost a full percentage point, from 5.2% in December to 4.3% in the first month of 2021. That despite a slight increase in the number of county residents filing initial unemployment claims -- 554 in January compared to 527 in December.

In early 2020, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate was 3.5% in January and 3.2% in February before mushrooming to 9.5% in April during the first full month of the COVID-19 outbreak when hundreds of area businesses temporarily or permanently closed and sending more than 5,000 workers in the county to file for first-time jobless benefits.

By October and November of last year, Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate had fallen to 3.3% before ticking upward to 5.2% in December.

Neighboring counties also experienced improvements in their jobless rates in January, according to the state labor department.

Bollinger County's unemployment rate in January was 5.0%, down from 5.8% in December. Meanwhile, Perry County checked in with a jobless rate of 4.1%, down slightly from December's 4.2%, while Scott County's unemployment rate in January was 4.9%, down from 5.8% the previous month.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the unemployment rates in all counties showed improvement in January, according to the state data.

January's jobless percentages in Southeast Missouri counties included:

  • Butler -- 5.7%, down from 6.8%.
  • Carter -- 7.0%, down from 7.2%.
  • Dunklin -- 7.1%, down from 7.7%.
  • Iron -- 7.0%, down from 7.4%.
  • Madison -- 5.4%, down from 6.0%.
  • Mississippi -- 5.6%, down from 6.1%.
  • New Madrid -- 5.3%, down from 6.3%.
  • Pemiscot -- 7.6%, down from 8.8%.
  • Ripley -- 6.7%, down from 7.7%.
  • St. Francois -- 5.9%, down from 6.3%.
  • Ste. Genevieve -- 4.4%, down from 4.9%.
  • Stoddard -- 5.4%, down from 6.2%.
  • Wayne -- 5.9%, down from 6.9%.

Gentry County in northwest Missouri near the Iowa boarder, had the state's lowest unemployment rate in January, checking in at 3.1%. In nearby Carroll County, the unemployment rate dropped from a statewide high in December of 13.2% to 5.3% in January. Taney and Stone counties in southwest Missouri, both part of the Branson metropolitan statistical area, had the state's highest jobless rates in January, reported at 12.7% and 11.0%, respectively.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), Missouri's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in January was 4.3%, down a tenth from 4.4% in December and a full two points below the nation's 6.3% rate in January. The state's unemployment rate spiked at 12.5% in April.

Missouri's seasonally-adjusted non-farm payroll was just over 2.8 million in January, down nearly 125,000 from the number of non-farm workers in the state in January 2020. Most of those job losses (56,100) were in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to MERIC.

