Southeast Mo.'s unemployment picture improving

Unemployment rates in Cape Girardeau County and throughout Southeast Missouri are improving, although they have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels.

According to data released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate in January fell almost a full percentage point, from 5.2% in December to 4.3% in the first month of 2021. That despite a slight increase in the number of county residents filing initial unemployment claims -- 554 in January compared to 527 in December.

In early 2020, Cape Girardeau County's jobless rate was 3.5% in January and 3.2% in February before mushrooming to 9.5% in April during the first full month of the COVID-19 outbreak when hundreds of area businesses temporarily or permanently closed and sending more than 5,000 workers in the county to file for first-time jobless benefits.

By October and November of last year, Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate had fallen to 3.3% before ticking upward to 5.2% in December.

Neighboring counties also experienced improvements in their jobless rates in January, according to the state labor department.

Bollinger County's unemployment rate in January was 5.0%, down from 5.8% in December. Meanwhile, Perry County checked in with a jobless rate of 4.1%, down slightly from December's 4.2%, while Scott County's unemployment rate in January was 4.9%, down from 5.8% the previous month.