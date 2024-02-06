All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 14, 2020

Southeast Missouri's 100-Mile Yard Sale will go on Memorial Day weekend

The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions. Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each individual’s discretion...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden look at Beanie Babies during the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 on May 28, 2016, between Jackson and Gordonville.
Jessica Shipley and her son Jayden look at Beanie Babies during the 100-Mile Yard Sale along Highway 25 on May 28, 2016, between Jackson and Gordonville.Southeast Missourian file

The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions.

Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each individual’s discretion.

“If someone wants to set up, it’s on private property,” Trammell said. “But we do want people to exercise caution during that time.”

This is the event’s 22nd year, Trammell said, and noted other, similar events in other areas of the state have been moved to the fall.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“This event has a lot of interest, and it’s one people really look forward to,” Trammell said. “People are anxious to get out, to be in the sunshine. But we are encouraging people to take precautions,” such as social distancing, frequent use of hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings and so on.

Trammell said she’s interested to see how many people participate, both as sellers and as visitors.

The 100-Mile Yard Sale extends from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, along Highway 25, and begins bright and early May 21 through 25. More information is at www.visitdexter.com/100-mile-yard-sale.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy