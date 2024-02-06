The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions.
Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each individual’s discretion.
“If someone wants to set up, it’s on private property,” Trammell said. “But we do want people to exercise caution during that time.”
This is the event’s 22nd year, Trammell said, and noted other, similar events in other areas of the state have been moved to the fall.
“This event has a lot of interest, and it’s one people really look forward to,” Trammell said. “People are anxious to get out, to be in the sunshine. But we are encouraging people to take precautions,” such as social distancing, frequent use of hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings and so on.
Trammell said she’s interested to see how many people participate, both as sellers and as visitors.
The 100-Mile Yard Sale extends from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri, along Highway 25, and begins bright and early May 21 through 25. More information is at www.visitdexter.com/100-mile-yard-sale.
