The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions.

Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each individual’s discretion.

“If someone wants to set up, it’s on private property,” Trammell said. “But we do want people to exercise caution during that time.”

This is the event’s 22nd year, Trammell said, and noted other, similar events in other areas of the state have been moved to the fall.