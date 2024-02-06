All sections
NewsMay 21, 2022

Southeast Missourian's Long receives religious communicators honor

Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council. The award was for Long's work published in 2021. The awards are named after Victor DeRose and Paul M. Hinkhouse, who were lithographers and friends of the RCC, according to the council's website...

Nathan English
Jeff Long
Jeff Long

Southeast Missourian Business editor Jeff Long received an award of merit from the DeRose-Hinkhouse Annual Awards presented by the Religion Communicators Council.

The award was for Long's work published in 2021.

The awards are named after Victor DeRose and Paul M. Hinkhouse, who were lithographers and friends of the RCC, according to the council's website.

The awards are given to those who "demonstrate excellence in religious communications and public relations," the RCC said.

Long, a retired United Methodist pastor and former adjunct professor at Southeast Missouri State University, has written a biweekly religion column for the Southeast Missourian since 2006.

Deborah Levine, editor-in-chief of the America Diversity Report, said Long's faith was "admirable and inspirational."

Long was one of three award recipients in the newspaper article or story/series category.

