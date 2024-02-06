Southeast Missourian's first 'Weekend Edition' is printing Saturday

The new publishing schedule also allows the Southeast Missourian to better highlight Friday night high-school sports in the area, Rust said, and it allows rural residents who receive the newspaper by mail to get their newspaper the same day it prints rather than waiting until Monday.

“It’s been a challenge holding onto independent carriers in some of our rural delivery areas, even though we were paying roughly $20 an hour,” Rust said. “Getting the newspaper to those customers on the same day was an important factor in our decision. They are very important to us.”

Rust said subscribers to the print newspaper also receive free access to the digital edition of the newspaper.

“For those who want to stay on top of local news as it happens, including stunning photo galleries and compelling videos, there is no better site than semissourian.com,” Rust said. “For print subscribers who need help registering for unlimited access, or for those who want to sign up for a digital-only subscription, they just need to contact our circulation department at (573) 388-3680 before 3 p.m. on a weekday.”