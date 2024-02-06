All sections
NewsDecember 1, 2017
Southeast Missourian's first 'Weekend Edition' is printing Saturday
The Southeast Missourian will begin delivering a new "Weekend Edition" on Saturdays, instead of having an edition printed and delivered Sundays, this weekend, according to newspaper management. "Shopping habits and weekend schedules have changed over time so that many newspapers are now delivering their big packages of advertising earlier to customers during the weekend," said Jon K. ...
Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian will begin delivering a new “Weekend Edition” on Saturdays, instead of having an edition printed and delivered Sundays, this weekend, according to newspaper management.

“Shopping habits and weekend schedules have changed over time so that many newspapers are now delivering their big packages of advertising earlier to customers during the weekend,” said Jon K. Rust, Southeast Missourian publisher. “This change also allows readers to engage with the packed news content and special sections of the weekend Missourian over two days rather than one.

“Since we announced the change several weeks ago, the feedback has been highly positive,” Rust said.

The new publishing schedule also allows the Southeast Missourian to better highlight Friday night high-school sports in the area, Rust said, and it allows rural residents who receive the newspaper by mail to get their newspaper the same day it prints rather than waiting until Monday.

“It’s been a challenge holding onto independent carriers in some of our rural delivery areas, even though we were paying roughly $20 an hour,” Rust said. “Getting the newspaper to those customers on the same day was an important factor in our decision. They are very important to us.”

Rust said subscribers to the print newspaper also receive free access to the digital edition of the newspaper.

“For those who want to stay on top of local news as it happens, including stunning photo galleries and compelling videos, there is no better site than semissourian.com,” Rust said. “For print subscribers who need help registering for unlimited access, or for those who want to sign up for a digital-only subscription, they just need to contact our circulation department at (573) 388-3680 before 3 p.m. on a weekday.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

