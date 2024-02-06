The Southeast Missourian is one of a select group of newspapers chosen to participate in a digital subscriptions lab sponsored by the Google News Initiative, FTI Consulting Partners and Local Media Association, it was announced Monday by Local Media Association. The Southeast Missourian was selected from applicants across North America and is the smallest newspaper in the program.

“The goal is to help develop a sustainable and thriving digital business model for the newspaper industry,” said Jon K. Rust, publisher of the Southeast Missourian and co-president of Rust Communications.

Factors considered for selection in the intensive six-month program included CEO buy-in and company prioritization of digital subscriptions. Ten publishers were selected representing large, medium and small markets.

“We were impressed by the letters from their CEOs and the work going on at these companies,” said Nancy Lane, president of Local Media Association. “In the end, the judges chose publishers that were already ahead of their peers in this space along with a willingness to experiment and a commitment from the highest levels in their company. We’re excited to work with this cohort on strategies that can change the trajectory of the newspaper industry.”

In the case of the Southeast Missourian, since launching a more aggressive digital subscriptions strategy in late 2018, the newspaper already has seen a 46% increase in digital subscriptions, according to Lucas Presson, assistant publisher.