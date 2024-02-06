Southeast Missourian to launch faster, feature-rich digital platform

The Southeast Missourian will be launching a new digital platform at www.semissourian.com on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 10 a.m., management said.

Current users will need to verify their email address on the site to gain access.

“When a current subscriber goes to semissourian.com on Tuesday, they will be asked to log in by putting in their email address,” said Joyce Cliff, Southeast Missourian circulation manager. “The system will then generate an email to them, which they will need to click on to authenticate their device. As long as the user stays on the same device – computer, phone or tablet – they shouldn’t need to verify their identity again or use a password.”

If the subscriber seeks to access the site on a second device, Cliff explained, then they will also need to authenticate that device via email.

“If anyone has any problems accessing the site — maybe because they don’t remember the email address they used for their subscription — we will be happy to help them in the office,” Cliff said. “Please call (573) 388-3680. Or email us at webmaster@semissourian.com.”