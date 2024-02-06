All sections
NewsSeptember 20, 2024

Southeast Missourian to launch faster, feature-rich digital platform

The Southeast Missourian is launching a faster, feature-rich digital platform on Sept. 24. Subscribers must verify their email to access the new site, which includes an AI assistant and a slightly different e-edition format.

Southeast Missourian building
Southeast Missourian building

The Southeast Missourian will be launching a new digital platform at www.semissourian.com on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 10 a.m., management said.

Current users will need to verify their email address on the site to gain access.

“When a current subscriber goes to semissourian.com on Tuesday, they will be asked to log in by putting in their email address,” said Joyce Cliff, Southeast Missourian circulation manager. “The system will then generate an email to them, which they will need to click on to authenticate their device. As long as the user stays on the same device – computer, phone or tablet – they shouldn’t need to verify their identity again or use a password.”

If the subscriber seeks to access the site on a second device, Cliff explained, then they will also need to authenticate that device via email.

“If anyone has any problems accessing the site — maybe because they don’t remember the email address they used for their subscription — we will be happy to help them in the office,” Cliff said. “Please call (573) 388-3680. Or email us at webmaster@semissourian.com.”

According to assistant publisher and general manager Lucas Presson, the new site will be much faster than the previous platform and it will include other new features, including a new format for the Southeast Missourian e-edition, which is a digital replica of the print newspaper.

“The site is still under development,” Presson added. “We will be adding additional components over the next several weeks. There are some really exciting additions coming!”

One new feature that will be active at launch is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant available to answer questions from subscribers about the news.

“This part of the new site is definitely experimental, and we will be constantly refining,” Presson said. “But let’s say someone wants to know about new business openings, good places to eat or what events are happening this week, they can hit a button on the lower righthand corner of any page and the AI assistant, whom we’ve named Eddie, will give the reader suggestions.”

The Southeast Missourian website is the most comprehensive news and information website in Southeast Missouri. Subscribers to the print newspaper receive access at no additional charge. They also have the opportunity to receive dedicated email newsletters.

Some of these are free to the general public, Presson said. Others are available only to subscribers. For more information, visit the site, www.semissourian.com, or email: webmaster@semissourian.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

