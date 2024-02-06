All sections
December 23, 2023

Southeast Missourian to have special holiday production schedule

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The Southeast Missourian will have a special production schedule because of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

The schedule through Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, will be:

  • Monday, Dec. 25 -- no publication;
  • Tuesday, Dec. 26 -- e-edition only;
  • Wednesday, Dec. 27 -- print and e-edition;
  • Thursday, Dec. 28 -- e-edition only;
  • Friday, Dec. 29 -- e-edition only;
  • Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 30-31 -- print and e-edition;
  • Monday, Jan. 1 -- no publication;
  • Tuesday, Jan. 2 -- e-edition only;
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3 -- print and e-edition;
  • Thursday, Jan. 4 -- e-edition only;
  • Friday, Jan. 5 -- e-edition only;
  • Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6-7 -- print and e-edition.

The Southeast Missourian's regular production schedule will return starting Monday, Jan. 8.

Visit semissourian.com throughout the holiday season for the latest news and updates.

