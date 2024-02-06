All sections
NewsDecember 18, 2021

Southeast Missourian to change schedule during Christmas, New Year's holidays

The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for two weeks during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. For the week of Dec. 20, the Missourian will publish its normal e-edition on Monday, print and e-edition on Tuesday, e-edition on Wednesday and e-edition on Thursday. The weekend edition (print and e-edition) will publish a day early on Friday, Christmas Eve, with no publication on Saturday, Christmas Day...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for two weeks during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

For the week of Dec. 20, the Missourian will publish its normal e-edition on Monday, print and e-edition on Tuesday, e-edition on Wednesday and e-edition on Thursday. The weekend edition (print and e-edition) will publish a day early on Friday, Christmas Eve, with no publication on Saturday, Christmas Day.

The same schedule will be followed the next week in observance of the New Year's Day holiday.

Online coverage will continue daily at semissourian.com.

The Southeast Missourian business offices will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 and reopen Dec. 27. Offices will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 and reopen Jan. 3.

