The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule this week for the New Year's holiday.
Following today's print and e-edition, the Missourian will publish e-editions Wednesday and Thursday.
The weekend edition (print and e-edition) will publish a day early on Friday, New Year's Eve, with no publication on Saturday, New Year's Day.
Online coverage will continue daily at semissourian.com.
The Southeast Missourian business offices will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 and reopen Jan. 3.
