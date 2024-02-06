Southeast Missourian to alter publication schedule during holiday week

During the week of Thanksgiving, the Southeast Missourian will alter its publication schedule.
Print editions will be published Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 26-27.
Only e-editions of the newspaper will publish Monday, Nov. 21; Tuesday, Nov. 22; and Friday, Nov. 25.
There will be no e-edition on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
The Southeast Missourian's business offices will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
