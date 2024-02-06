Southeast Missourian staff wins 15 awards in press association contest

Southeast Missourian staff won 15 awards in this year’s Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper contest. Four of the awards, which covered content produced in calendar year 2021 and which were handed out at the group’s annual conference Saturday, were first place.

The first-place awards were for best online newspaper/website, staff; best feature photograph, Monica Obradovic, “Toybox thrills children”; best business story, Rick Fahr, “Supply chain casualty — U.S. flags”; and best military story, Rick Fahr, “From the military to the classroom.”

Other awards included: