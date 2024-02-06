All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2019
Southeast Missourian seeks to contact candidates
Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian is distributing questionnaires to candidates in contested races for the April 2 election.

Candidates are encouraged to contact reporter Mark Bliss at (573) 388-3641 or by email at mbliss@semissourian.com

Questionnaires will be emailed to candidates in contested races in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties and in Advance, Missouri.

Candidates are encouraged to contact the Southeast Missourian by March 15.

Responses to the questionnaires will be used in writing stories on the races in advance of the election.

The Banner-Press newspaper in Marble Hill, Missouri, is reaching out to candidates in Bollinger County races.

Story Tags
Local News
