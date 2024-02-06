All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2023
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district
In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of information relating to the search: "Other than the Feb. ...
Southeast Missourian

In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of information relating to the search: "Other than the Feb. 9 closed session meeting and since their January board meeting, have school board members had other communication that would be subject to public notice regarding the superintendent search process? Under the state Sunshine Law, we are requesting copies of any communication, electronic or otherwise, disseminated by or to board members regarding the ongoing superintendent search."

In an email received Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, Beth Poyner, school board secretary and custodian of the records, said she will have the "emails and text messages" available by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, after she has redacted any closed information contained in the communications.

At the school board's Jan. 23 monthly meeting, Neil Glass announced he would retire from the district at the end of this school year. Board members announced a search process that sought applications through Feb. 13, with an anticipated hire by the end of February. Since, scheduling conflicts have pushed interviews with the two candidates for the position to Tuesday, and board members have said they will likely make a decision on the position in March.

The Southeast Missourian asked for the records to be provided as quickly as possible, in advance of the board's regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, and the candidate interviews the following day.

