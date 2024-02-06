Southeast Missourian seeks records from district

In an email received Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, Beth Poyner, school board secretary and custodian of the records, said she will have the "emails and text messages" available by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, after she has redacted any closed information contained in the communications.

At the school board's Jan. 23 monthly meeting, Neil Glass announced he would retire from the district at the end of this school year. Board members announced a search process that sought applications through Feb. 13, with an anticipated hire by the end of February. Since, scheduling conflicts have pushed interviews with the two candidates for the position to Tuesday, and board members have said they will likely make a decision on the position in March.

The Southeast Missourian asked for the records to be provided as quickly as possible, in advance of the board's regular meeting Monday, Feb. 27, and the candidate interviews the following day.