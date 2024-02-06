The Southeast Missourian is seeking nominations for its annual Spirit of America Award -- the 20th year for the award.

The award recognizes individuals who embody the spirit of the nation in a variety of ways, ranging from volunteerism and civic engagement to patriotism and military service as well as local business leadership.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski and Alexander counties in Illinois are invited to submit nominations.

Stephen Limbaugh Sr., center, 2021 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America winner, accepts $1,000 on behalf of Cape Noon Lions Club from Jon K. Rust, right, Southeast Missourian publisher and president of Rust Communications, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. Nominations for the 2022 award are now being accepted. Southeast Missourian

"This is one of the really special ways the newspaper can recognize an individual who is doing truly amazing work in the community," said Lucas Presson, assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian. "The previous award recipients range in background. For some it's civic engagement, while others had extensive military service. Still others displayed an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped drive commerce in the region. But each one has in some way demonstrated admirable qualities and made a difference in their community."