Wayne Wallingford, center, accepts a $1,000 charitable donation from Jon K. Rust, right, Southeast Missourian publisher and president of Rust Communications, and Lucas Presson, Southeast Missourian assistant publisher. The donation is in honor of Wallingford winning the Southeast Missourian's 2022 Spirit of America award, given annually to someone who exemplifies qualities and characteristics associated with the nation. Wallingford is director of the state Department of Revenue, an Air Force veteran and a former state lawmaker. Wallingford will split the donation between Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri and Safe House of Southeast Missouri. This year's honoree will be announced at Cape Girardeau's Fourth of July event at Arena Park. Nominations are open through Monday, June 19, and may be submitted at www.semissourian.com/spirit or by using the printed form that regularly appears in the Southeast Missourian. Rick Fahr