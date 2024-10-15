Southeast Missourian, rustmedia honored in state contest

Missouri Press Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest awarded two first-place, two second-place and three third-place awards to the Southeast Missourian and to rustmedia at its Saturday, Sept. 23, awards luncheon at Sheraton Westport Chalet in St. Louis.
"It's really rewarding to get to see each issue of 'The Best Years' come together from concept to finished product, as well as to work with such talented staff and freelance writers, designers and photographers. It's a privilege to be able to highlight the interesting people who are a part of the Southeast Missouri community in the stories of this publication," said Mia Pohlman, writer/editor for rustmedia.
"Judges of this year's contest learned what our readers have known for some time -- Jeff provides excellent coverage of the business community in Southeast Missouri. From openings and expansions to expert perspectives from movers and shakers to in-depth analysis of commercial and retail trends, Jeff's work is always among our most-read, for good reason," said Rick Fahr, editor, Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.