Southeast Missourian, rustmedia honored in state contest

Missouri Press Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest awarded two first-place, two second-place and three third-place awards to the Southeast Missourian and to rustmedia at its Saturday, Sept. 23, awards luncheon at Sheraton Westport Chalet in St. Louis.

First place

Best news or feature special section: The Best Years.

"It's really rewarding to get to see each issue of 'The Best Years' come together from concept to finished product, as well as to work with such talented staff and freelance writers, designers and photographers. It's a privilege to be able to highlight the interesting people who are a part of the Southeast Missouri community in the stories of this publication," said Mia Pohlman, writer/editor for rustmedia.