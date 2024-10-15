All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2023

Southeast Missourian, rustmedia honored in state contest

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Missouri Press Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest awarded two first-place, two second-place and three third-place awards to the Southeast Missourian and to rustmedia at its Saturday, Sept. 23, awards luncheon at Sheraton Westport Chalet in St. Louis.

First place

  • Best news or feature special section: The Best Years.

"It's really rewarding to get to see each issue of 'The Best Years' come together from concept to finished product, as well as to work with such talented staff and freelance writers, designers and photographers. It's a privilege to be able to highlight the interesting people who are a part of the Southeast Missouri community in the stories of this publication," said Mia Pohlman, writer/editor for rustmedia.

  • Best local business coverage: Jeff Long.
"Judges of this year's contest learned what our readers have known for some time -- Jeff provides excellent coverage of the business community in Southeast Missouri. From openings and expansions to expert perspectives from movers and shakers to in-depth analysis of commercial and retail trends, Jeff's work is always among our most-read, for good reason," said Rick Fahr, editor, Southeast Missourian.

Second place

  • Community service: "Spirit of America".
  • Magazine/alternative publication: B Magazine.

Third place

  • Best front page, Southeast Missourian.
  • Best military story: "A Lieutenant's Path" by Michael Leifer,
  • Magazine/alternative publication: Flourish Magazine -- Spring, Summer, Fall 2022.
