Southeast Missourian reporter launches book of poetry

Southeast Missourian newspaper reporter Marybeth Niederkorn has released her first book — “Times Knew Roamin’” — encompassing more than 35 eclectic pieces of original freeform poetry.
“I wanted it to be conversational, to connect with the reader,” Niederkorn said.
The overall theme of the writings mainly stems from a yearlong “wacky adventure” of traveling to and from a previous job at a community college.
Niederkorn taught remedial writing to college students who were struggling with basic writing concepts, she said. With having so much mental work at that specific job, the poems soon evolved.
“It was a way for me to make sense of what I was doing, that just didn’t make any sense,” Niederkorn said. “Driving time is really good thinking time.”
Writing is something that has come easy to Niederkorn since she was very young, she said.
She expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude toward the professional writing degree program offered at Southeast Missouri State University.
Through that program, Niederkorn said she met people who were “extraordinarily helpful” in guiding her writing career and who helped her “take it seriously.”
Though not about a specific person, one particular poem highlighting her frame of mind during her teaching career is “She is So Many Women.”
“It’s about the women I worked with who were in a domestic-violence situation,” she said. “They were trying to educate themselves enough so that they could get a job so they could leave their marriage. Those cases were very, very difficult.”
The book’s title came about from frustration built from Niederkorn correcting students’ font usage on assignments.
Times New Roman is the font composition students were required to use for papers, she said — but they didn’t always abide by that rule. That was always her first observation to the students after reviewing his or her work.
“Students never had their paper in Times New Roman; it boggles my mind,” she said. “That’s really where my poems come from, things that bother me.”
She considered herself to be “roaming” while she was traveling back and forth to her job at the community college, during a “time,” which is where the other half of the title comes from.
“It’s a pun,” she said with a laugh.
Niederkorn said she can’t choose a single poem as her favorite because she likes all of them. They all came from a place of inspiration, she said.
But the one she said really speaks to her the most is the one at the end of the book, “The Moon Rocks Over.”
“I just really like the way the language works in that one, and that’s why I wanted to end the book on it,” she said. “It’s a more somber piece.”
Along with her parents and husband, Dave, Niederkorn said she received a lot of support from members of her writing group — Shana Scott and Joshua de Vries.
A book-signing event to launch “Times Knew Roamin’” is slated for 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson.
“Carla Jordan at the history center is thrilled to host it. I’m very excited,” Niederkorn said. “I’m hoping that anybody and everybody who wants a chance to come hang out with me for a couple hours and listen to me read some stuff would swing on by.”
