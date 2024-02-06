Southeast Missourian reporter launches book of poetry

Southeast Missourian newspaper reporter Marybeth Niederkorn has released her first book — “Times Knew Roamin’” — encompassing more than 35 eclectic pieces of original freeform poetry.

“I wanted it to be conversational, to connect with the reader,” Niederkorn said.

The overall theme of the writings mainly stems from a yearlong “wacky adventure” of traveling to and from a previous job at a community college.

Niederkorn taught remedial writing to college students who were struggling with basic writing concepts, she said. With having so much mental work at that specific job, the poems soon evolved.

“It was a way for me to make sense of what I was doing, that just didn’t make any sense,” Niederkorn said. “Driving time is really good thinking time.”

The cover of Marybeth Niederkorn's book of poetry, "Times Knew Roamin'." Submitted

Writing is something that has come easy to Niederkorn since she was very young, she said.

She expressed a tremendous amount of gratitude toward the professional writing degree program offered at Southeast Missouri State University.

Through that program, Niederkorn said she met people who were “extraordinarily helpful” in guiding her writing career and who helped her “take it seriously.”

Though not about a specific person, one particular poem highlighting her frame of mind during her teaching career is “She is So Many Women.”

“It’s about the women I worked with who were in a domestic-violence situation,” she said. “They were trying to educate themselves enough so that they could get a job so they could leave their marriage. Those cases were very, very difficult.”

The book’s title came about from frustration built from Niederkorn correcting students’ font usage on assignments.