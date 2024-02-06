The Southeast Missourian lobby has closed for the remainder of Friday, Feb. 28, because of a power failure affecting portions of the building at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Power company officials reported that a squirrel gnawing on a line caused the outage.
The squirrel did not survive the incident.
Authorities said they expect restoring full power to the building will take several hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.