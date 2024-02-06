All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Southeast Missourian office closes after nosy squirrel causes power failure

A nosy squirrel caused a power outage at the Southeast Missourian office in Cape Girardeau, leading to the closure of its lobby for the rest of the day. Power restoration is expected to take hours.

Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian lobby has closed for the remainder of Friday, Feb. 28, because of a power failure affecting portions of the building at 301 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Power company officials reported that a squirrel gnawing on a line caused the outage.

The squirrel did not survive the incident.

Authorities said they expect restoring full power to the building will take several hours.

