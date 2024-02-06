Southeast Missourian general manager and assistant publisher Lucas Presson will soon take a leadership role with a regional economic development group.

Presson will step into the newly created position of director of Business Growth and Innovation with Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) on Monday, Feb. 3.

Over the past 14 years, Presson has held a number of leadership positions with Rust Communications and its sister company rustmedia. As general manager and assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, he managed the newspaper's daily operations, directed its commercial printing division and served as publisher of B Magazine, a business publication. His duties also included overseeing the newspaper's editorial page and previously serving as assistant managing editor. He previously served as general manager for the marketing agency rustmedia.

With SEMO REDI, Presson's duties will focus on advancing the Cape Girardeau area’s economic landscape by supporting local businesses, attracting new industries, fostering entrepreneurship and driving sustainable growth. He will work on key initiatives such as business retention and expansion, securing new investments in the community, and cultivating a thriving environment for startups and entrepreneurs. He will collaborate with leaders across public and private sectors to align SEMO REDI’s strategies with the region’s long-term economic goals.

A Cape Girardeau native, Presson holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University. He is actively involved in the community as a member of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Lynwood Baptist Church.