Southeast Missourian general manager and assistant publisher Lucas Presson will soon take a leadership role with a regional economic development group.
Presson will step into the newly created position of director of Business Growth and Innovation with Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. (SEMO REDI) on Monday, Feb. 3.
Over the past 14 years, Presson has held a number of leadership positions with Rust Communications and its sister company rustmedia. As general manager and assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian, he managed the newspaper's daily operations, directed its commercial printing division and served as publisher of B Magazine, a business publication. His duties also included overseeing the newspaper's editorial page and previously serving as assistant managing editor. He previously served as general manager for the marketing agency rustmedia.
With SEMO REDI, Presson's duties will focus on advancing the Cape Girardeau area’s economic landscape by supporting local businesses, attracting new industries, fostering entrepreneurship and driving sustainable growth. He will work on key initiatives such as business retention and expansion, securing new investments in the community, and cultivating a thriving environment for startups and entrepreneurs. He will collaborate with leaders across public and private sectors to align SEMO REDI’s strategies with the region’s long-term economic goals.
A Cape Girardeau native, Presson holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and an MBA from Southeast Missouri State University. He is actively involved in the community as a member of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Lynwood Baptist Church.
"I’m honored to join the SEMO REDI team and collaborate with Shad Burner and other local leaders to help our region grow,” Presson said. "Southeast Missouri is where I’ve built my life — it’s home. I’m passionate about supporting local businesses and the entrepreneurs who form the backbone of our economic progress. SEMO REDI is doing crucial work in this area, and I’m excited to contribute to that effort. I also want to extend my appreciation to Rust Communications, and especially president Jon Rust, for the opportunities I’ve had over the past 14 years. Local media plays a vital role in a community, and this team truly exemplifies how to do it the right way."
Burner, who became CEO of SEMO REDI in August after serving as a management consultant for the organization, expressed his enthusiasm for Presson’s addition.
"I couldn't be more excited about Lucas joining the SEMO REDI team," Burner said. "His private sector experience mixed with his understanding of our business community and dedication to the future of the region made him a perfect candidate for this role. I have no doubt that Lucas will hit the ground running and immediately add significant value to everything we do."
Presson’s last day at the Southeast Missourian is Wednesday, Jan. 22.
For more information about SEMO REDI’s programs and initiatives, visit www.semoredi.com.
